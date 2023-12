18 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is taking place in Russia.

The meeting, which is being held in the center of VDNKh in Moscow, will discuss the development of relations within the CIS, humanitarian issues, the results of the last year and further plans.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov also made a speech at the meeting.