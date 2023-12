18 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A passenger plane bound for Yerevan had problems with its landing gear and successfully landed back at Sheremetyevo International Airport of Moscow, a representative of the emergency service of Russia told TASS.

"The Boeing 737 landed at Sheremetyevo airport as usual," the source said.

The aircraft had to return to Moscow due to a failure of the front chassis control sensor.