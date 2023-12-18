Hamas leaders hold secret meeting in Turkey

18 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Senior Hamas officials held a secret meeting in Turkey last week, the Israeli media outlet reported.

Turkey was deliberately chosen as the site of the meeting, as it was deemed safe enough for the leaders to meet there.

The meeting was held to coordinate Hamas's next steps in the current conflict.

It was noted that the Hamas leadership chose to hold their secret meeting in a third country abroad and not by technological means to allow everyone to sit and speak together in a secure environment to prevent Israeli intelligence from infiltrating.