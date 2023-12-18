How much Türkiye invested in Azerbaijan's economy?

18 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye has invested $15.2 billion in the Azerbaijani economy, chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency under the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry Orkhan Mammadov said.

According to him, $11.7 billion came from the oil and gas sector, while $3.5 billion from the non-oil and gas sector.

The official revealed that there are 5,670 companies with Turkish capital operating in Azerbaijan with 4,000 of these companies being currently active.

Mammadov stressed that the role of Turkish companies in the restoration of the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation is undeniable