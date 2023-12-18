Armenia does not want to part with EAEU

18 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The growth of Armenia's trade with other Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries was nearly one and a half as much, Armenia's Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan said at the meeting of the Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration of the National Assembly.

"We assume the aforementioned trend will be maintained in the following years," Kerobyan said.

According to the minister, the Armenian government is launching steps to diversify foreign economic activity. In particular, by intensifying the circulation of goods in no less important other directions.

In November, Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said that Armenia’s trade with the EAEU member states increased by 47.5%, equaling more than $5 bln.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the absence of the Armenian authorities from the events of a number of integration unions.

“I do not think that it is in Armenia's interest to somehow stop membership in the CIS, EAEU, and CSTO. Finally, it is the choice of the country,” Putin said.

