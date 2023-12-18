Princess Diana dress auctioned at record-breaking price

18 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A dress worn by Princess Diana broke a new fashion record, going under the hammer in Hollywood for 11 times its estimated price.

The black, ballerina-length velvet evening dress sold at Julien’s Auctions for a grand total of $1,148,080. It came with a matching illustration and had previously been estimated by experts as likely to sell for $100,000.

However, due to its actual sale price, the gown - which came complete with shoulder pads, a blue organza skirt, a large bow, and a sash - is now the new record holder as the most expensive dress worn by Diana sold at auction.

The previous record holder, a 1991 velvet gown by Victor Edelstein, fetched $604,800 at an auction in January. That means Diana’s Jacques Azagury gown has nearly doubled the gap between first and second place.

Diana donned the frock in Italy in 1985 and in 1986. The ballerina skirt was considered a nod to her patronage of the English National Ballet and her love of dance.