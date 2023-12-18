Russian Foreign Ministry: COP29 to help establish peace in South Caucasus

18 Dec. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The agreement that the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan proves that this format can have a positive impact on establishing peace in the South Caucasus. This statement was made by the Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Kononuchenko.

He pointed out that Armenia refused to host the UN Conference in favor of Azerbaijan. Then Azerbaijan was supported by all Eastern European countries.

"As part of the negotiations on this issue, the countries, namely Azerbaijan and Armenia, managed to find a mutually acceptable compromise. This shows that the climate platform can serve to resolve critical issues, even those not directly related to climate, and serve to advance the peace agenda",

Sergey Kononuchenko said.