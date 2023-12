18 Dec. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The election of the Head of state in Egypt was won by the current President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the Head of the country's electoral commission said.

According to Hazem Badawi, 89.6% of people voted for el-Sisi to continue running the country.

Let us note that the president in Egypt is elected for a term of six years.