Akkuyu NPP reactor ready for nuclear fuel loading

18 Dec. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first of four reactors at the Turkish Akkuyu nuclear power plant is ready for fuel loading, the Akkuyu Nuclear company informed.

"A very important process was carried out in the reactor building <...>, the installation and dismantling of the reactor equipment and its lid was carried out. During this process, the compliance of the reactor, its internal equipment and other elements with the design documentation was established, which means the readiness of the reactor for the next stage, the fuel loading",

Director of Construction and Production Organization Denis Sezemin said.

Fuel can be loaded into the reactor of the first NPP in Türkiye after a license for the reactor's operation is issued. Documents are currently being collected in order to apply for a license.

It shoud be noted that permission has already been received in order to put the first unit of the Akkuyu NPP into operation.

"It gives us the opportunity to proceed to the commissioning stage",

Sezemin said.