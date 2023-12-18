Azerbaijan increases supplies of goods to Russia by 26%

18 Dec. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Azerbaijan have increased mutual trade turnover. In total, since the beginning of the year, trade turnover between the two countries has increased by 21% compared to data for 2022 and reached $3.952 billion, the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan reports.

Exports from Azerbaijan increased by 26.1%, and at the end of 11 months reached $1.083 billion, import to the country increased by 19.3%, reaching $2.868 billion.

The Russian Federation accounts for 8.35% of Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover and is one of the three main trading partners of the republic along with Türkiye and Italy. The Russian market for Azerbaijani exports ranks fifth. The Russian Federation accounts for almost 3.5% of the country's total exports.

The increase in mutual trade turnover was also registered last year, then over 12 months it increased by almost 24%.