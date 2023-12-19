Russia and Iran discuss ongoing escalation in Gaza

19 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali held a meeting in Moscow on December 18, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The sides expressed concern over the ongoing escalation in the Gaza Strip and emphasized the importance of intensifying ceasefire efforts

"In the course of the conversation, the Middle East agenda was thoroughly discussed with a focus on the latest happenings in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. General concern was expressed about the ongoing escalation in the Gaza Strip," the statement reads.

The importance of intensifying international efforts aimed at the earliest possible ceasefire, humanitarian assistance to the civilian population and bringing the situation back on the political track was also emphasized.