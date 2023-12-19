Last group of Russians evacuated from Gaza

19 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Specialists of the Russian Health Ministry have completed their work in Egypt related to the evacuation of Russians from the Gaza Strip, Assistant Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov said.

"A brigade of specialists from the Russian Health Ministry has safely finished work in Egypt and flown to Moscow, accompanying on board a group of 73 [people], including 45 children, who left the Gaza Strip. All tasks have been accomplished," he said.

A Russian Emergency Situations Ministry plane has already brought to Moscow the last group of Russians that were evacuated from Gaza.

Kuznetsov added that since November 3, specialists from the All-Russian Centre for Disaster Medicine of the Russian Health Ministry and other subordinate organizations had examined 1,124 people in Egypt, including 518 children. All of them were allowed to fly to Moscow, which they coped with well.

Of those who arrived in Russia and were placed in temporary accommodation centers, 42 people required inpatient care, after which 41 of them were discharged. Outpatient care was provided to 346 patients, 153 of whom were children. Psychological assistance was provided to 55 patients, Kuznetsov said.

As the head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry Alexander Kurenkov reported earlier, the Ministry's task force was finishing its work in Egypt to evacuate Russians from Gaza, and a decision was made to send them home.