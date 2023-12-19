Baku and Tehran to sign Zangezur corridor agreement

19 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash said that Azerbaijan and Iran will sign an agreement on the implementation of Araz road corridor in January.

The Araz road corridor will connect Azerbaijan's Eastern Zangazur economic region to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic by passing through the territory of Iran.

The minister mentioned that an event will be held in connection with the signing of the corridor agreement. He added that representatives of Russia will be present at the event.

According to Bazrpash, with the appointment of the contractor company, the process of construction of the Araz corridor has started.

This process will be carried out within the framework of the construction of a bridge over the Araz River and the expansion of the highway.