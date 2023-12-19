TURKSOY honors its 30th anniversary at UNESCO headquarters

19 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 30th anniversary of the TURKSOY was celebrated at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris as part of the "Days of Turkic Culture" at the UNESCO World Culture Center in Paris.

Elman Abdullayev, the organizer, opened the ceremony on behalf of the ambassadors of Turkic countries to UNESCO.

UNESCO Deputy Director-General Anthony Ochemeng-Boamah and TURKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev made the introductory comments.

Raev stated that TURKSOY has been making a significant contribution to the preservation and transmission of the Turkic people's culture and spiritual heritage to future generations for the past 30 years.

"TURKSOY faithfully fulfills the mission of a spiritual golden bridge between Turkic peoples who are united by a common language, ancestor history, destiny, and culture. Turkic culture plays an important role in human and world history and in the development of civilization," Raev said.

The "We Are Together" gala concert featured musicians from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan.