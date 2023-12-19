New anti-Russian sanctions: EU introduces "No Russia clause"

19 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union is introducing a "No Russia clause" that requires that EU exporters to contractually prohibit re-exportation to, or for use in, Russia of a list of "sensitive goods and technology."

"The new package also requires that EU exporters contractually prohibit re-exportation to Russia and re-exportation for use in Russia of particularly sensitive goods and technology, when selling, supplying, transferring or exporting to a third country, with the exception of partner countries," the statement reads.

This clause covers prohibited items used in Russian military systems or critical to the development, production or use of those Russian military systems, as well as aviation goods and weapons.

The partner countries are the U.S. and the UK, Japan, South Korea and some others.

Yesterday, the Council of the European Union adopted the 12th package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia.