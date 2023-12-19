Vladimir Putin congratulates El-Sisi on winning presidential election

19 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on winning Egypt’s presidential election, according to a message posted on the Kremlin website.

"Dear Mr. President, my dear friend, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your re-election as president. Your landslide victory in the election is a clear indication of the popular appreciation of your contribution to solving major social, economic and foreign policy issues facing Egypt," the Russian president’s message reads.

According to Putin, it’s hard to overestimate El-Sisi’s personal contribution to building and strengthening Russia-Egypt strategic partnership.

"I would like to reaffirm my readiness to continue constructive joint work aimed at further boosting the entire range of bilateral ties, as well as cooperation in international affairs, particularly within the BRICS group," the Russian leader added.

Putin wished his Egyptian counterpart every success as the head of state, along with good health and prosperity.

Nearly 70% of Egyptian voters took part in the presidential election on December 10-12. Incumbent President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi won the election, garnering almost 90% of the vote.