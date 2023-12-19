Iran may return to JCPOA if...

19 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's return to compliance with the provisions of the JCPOA on its nuclear program is possible only with the appropriate steps from Western countries, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We must not forget that Iran's return to carrying out its suspended voluntary responsibilities to limit its nuclear energy program will need coordinated moves by the Western parties in the deal and the United States, whose activities have contributed to the current predicament," Nebenzya said.