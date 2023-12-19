Azerbaijan starts accepting papers for registration of presidential contenders

19 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The process of submitting the documents necessary for registering candidates for the early presidential election, which will be held on February 7, has begun in Azerbaijan.

The documents must be submitted to the Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission a maximum of 50 and no less than 30 days before voting day, from December 19, 2023, to January 8, 2024.

The relevant documents must be submitted by a presidential candidate, an authorized representative of a political party, or a bloc of political parties.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

https://en.vestikavkaza.ru/tags/Azerbaijani%20CEC