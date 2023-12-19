UN to support Azerbaijan and Armenia in establishing peace

19 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric expressed support for Azerbaijan and Armenia in developing peaceful dialogue and establishing stable relations.

"The UN doesn't need to be in the lead everywhere on peace or solving each and every peace and security. We know that in solving the issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia, other countries already had taken the lead in seeking a peaceful solution. The Secretary-General doesn't want to involve himself in something just for the sake of being involved and maybe complicating matters. However, we're always there to support the framework that already exists,"

According to him, significant steps have been taken by Azerbaijan and Armenia in the past few weeks.