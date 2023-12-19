Uzbekistan discovers new gas reserves

19 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Exploration and search for new gas reserves continues across Uzbekistan. The issue was discussed during Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's meeting with the Uzbekneftegaz company.

Gas industry leaders presented information on the geological exploration and production program for 2024. A transition to drilling to depths of 6,000-7,000 km using advanced technologies was considered.

The focus is on maintaining gas production volumes at existing fields and identifying new reserves.

"The depth of exploratory drilling has increased from 2,000-3,000 km to 4,000-5,000 km in recent years. As a result, new gas reserves have been discovered and an additional 4.4 billion cubic meters produced," the statement reads.

An international consulting company has helped to identify numerous prospects, with seismic work on an area of 3,500 square km and the drilling of new exploration wells planned in 2024.

The issue of drilling wells to depths of 6,000-7,000 meters to boost Uzbekistan's gas production is also being discussed.