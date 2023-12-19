Türkiye in winter: where do Russians go?

19 Dec. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Every tenth tour sold for the New Year comes from Türkiye. There are no "beach holidays" tours in Türkiye in winter, but Russians still choose Antalya, the Russian Union of Tourism Industry reports .

"This year, more tourists want to celebrate the New Year holidays in Türkiye. For the New Year and holidays, the demand was distributed approximately in a ratio of 60 to 40. Now the share of sales in New Year’s Türkiye is about 10% of the total volume",

the tour operator Anex said

What resorts do Russians choose in Türkiye in winter? Belek, Antalya, Istanbul, ski resorts and excursion tours to different regions of the country are in demand. Cappadocia and Pamukkale are popular.