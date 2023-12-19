Aktau port increases cargo turnover thanks to oil exports through Azerbaijan

19 Dec. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan has increased the cargo turnover of the Aktau seaport thanks to the oil that the country transports from the Baku port. Trend agency reported this, citing a source at the port.

Over ten months of this year, the total volume of cargo transported from Aktau to Baku and back amounted to more than 1.7 million tons.

It is noted that oil transportation was carried out most often. Its volume amounted to more than 1.3 million tons. In addition to this, metal, petroleum coke and containers were transported.

In general, over 10 months of this year, the turnover of the Aktau port increased by 20% compared to the same period last year and amounted to more than 3.7 million tons.