Azerbaijan calls on France to abandon provocations in Caucasus

19 Dec. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mamedov said that France's actions do not contribute to peace in the South Caucasus.

He recalled that the lands of Azerbaijan were seriously damaged by the Armenian occupation. The diplomat emphasized that anti-terrorist actions in September of this year were aimed against the illegal separatist regime.

In conclusion, he called on the French side to abandon destructive actions and not to provoke Yerevan into a new conflict in the region.

Let us recall that in November of this year it became known that Paris transferred Bastion armored vehicles to Armenia. The Armenian authorities refused to comment on the shipment of military equipment.