Turkish cafes required to show real prices from January 1

19 Dec. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mandatory and visible leaflets and panels with prices for menu items will appear in all Turkish cafes and restaurants from January 1.

According to the order of the country's Ministry of Trade, all cafes, restaurants, coffee shops and pastry shops must have stands with prices.

"Documents, signs, boards relating to tariffs and price lists will be required to be placed at workplaces where services are provided, as well as in front of the front door and on tables in restaurants, cafes, confectionery shops and other catering establishments",

the resolution says.

Currently, tourists are faced with the fact that the prices on the bill differ from those indicated on the menu that the waiter brought. Having information sheets with prices at the establishment's doors should help to solve this problem.