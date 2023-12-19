Erdoğan wants to discuss future of grain deal with Putin

19 Dec. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that he intended to have a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the near future.

According to Anadolu, the Turkish President wants to discuss with the Russian leader the issues of the "grain deal" resumption.

Putin said during the "Results of the Year" that he intended to visit Istanbul early next year to meet with Erdoğan.

Let us remind you that Moscow refused to extend the "grain deal", sending its objections to Türkiye, Ukraine and the UN on July 17.