Ilham Aliyev's candidacy for early presidential elections in Azerbaijan approved

19 Dec. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan has approved the candidacy of the current Head of state, Ilham Aliyev, for the presidential elections, which will be held in 2024.

The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the commission today.

The candidacy of Ilham Aliyev was nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party. It happened on December 15. The party submitted the necessary documents to the CEC a day later.

Let us remind you that early presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7 next year. On December 7, Ilham Aliyev issued a corresponding order to hold them.