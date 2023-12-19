Georgia and Germany to combat illegal migration together

19 Dec. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

An agreement on cooperation in the field of migration was signed between the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and Germany Vakhtang Gomelauri and Nancy Feser.

Feser is in the Georgian capital on an official visit, during which the parties agreed to exchange experience and work together to combat illegal migration.

"We signed an agreement between the Government of Germany and the Government of Georgia "On Migration and Mobility". The draft agreement covers the following issues: reduction of illegal migration, cooperation in the field of circular labor migration, exchange of experience in the field of education",

the Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia said.

The Ministries of the two countries agreed to combat human trafficking, visa abuse and other migration violations.