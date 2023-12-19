First supplies of eggs from Azerbaijan arrived in Russia

19 Dec. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first batch of table eggs from Azerbaijan was imported to Russia in the amount of 612 thousand pieces, Rosselkhoznadzor reports.

"On December 19, the first batch of table eggs from Azerbaijan in the amount of 36 tons (612 thousand pieces) was imported through the Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint for further sale in Russia",

the press service of the department said.

This measure is due to the fact that in the Russian Federation an increase in prices for this type of product has been recorded. Thus, according to Rosstat, in November eggs went up in price by 15.07% compared to October. Since the beginning of the year, the price of products has increased by 36.54%.