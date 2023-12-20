Baku calls Karabakh Armenians for reintegration

20 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is ready to process all appropriate legal applications from Armenians on reintegration, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

"Azerbaijan ensures all the possibilities, including security and safety, for their return. For that reason, we have established a particular electronic portal for the application of citizenship," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He stressed that there should be a proper legal framework for Armenians to return. One of the major preconditions here is accepting Azerbaijani citizenship and living under Azerbaijani laws and regulations.

"For that reason, and we made it clear, on a case-by-case basis, we are ready to consider and process all appropriate legal applications," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

The assistant to the President noted that last three months could be considered for Armenia-Azerbaijan relations as the most calm and peaceful period in the region.