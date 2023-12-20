Asian entities subjected to U.S. anti-Iranian sanctions

20 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States has issued fresh sanctions on 10 entities and four individuals based in Iran, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Indonesia that it accuses of supporting the production of Iranian drones, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

"The U.S. Department of Treasury's Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is imposing sanctions on 10 entities and four individuals based in Iran, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Indonesia supporting Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) production," the Department stated.

According to the Treasury Department, this network has facilitated the procurement of U.S.- and foreign-origin components worth hundreds of thousands of dollars for the IRGC ASF SSJO and its UAV program.