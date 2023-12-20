Baku and Ankara to prepare new roadmap for trade relations

20 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting of the intergovernmental economic commission between Azerbaijan and Turkey will be held in Ankara, Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said during his visit to Baku.

"We plan to gather representatives of the business world there too. The exact date is not yet known, but perhaps this will happen in the second half of February. Let's prepare a new roadmap for trade and economic relations between the two countries," Yilmaz said.

Cevdet Yılmaz arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit on December 19. A number of meetings are planned within the visit, which will last for two days.