Istanbulspor president takes players off pitch over penalty decision

20 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The president of a Turkish football team ordered his players to leave the field in protest of an officiating decision during a game on December 19.

Istanbulspor president Ecmel Faik Sarialioglu came to the field and ordered his players off in the 73rd minute. He was upset that the referee did not call a penalty before Paul Onuachu scored to give Trabzonspor a 2-1 lead at Necmi Kadıoglu Stadium.

A number of Istanbulspor players tried to convince the club president to play on, but the match was ultimately abandoned.

The game was then suspended. The Turkish federation will make a decision about the match.