U.S. may re-designate Houthis as terrorist organization

20 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Joe Biden is considering re-designating the Houthi organization as a foreign terrorist group, more than two years after he formally removed the designation, the White House National Security spokesperson said.

“We are actually conducting a review right now on whether that’s the right course forward. We’ve talked about that. No decision has been [made] right now,” John Kirby said.

In February 2021, Biden formally delisted the Houthis from the foreign terrorist organization list, reversing the last-minute decision by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Any group designated as a foreign terrorist organization has their U.S. assets frozen and are banned from doing business with American companies. It also makes it illegal for U.S. citizens to provide support or resources to the organization.