CSTO chief to arrive in Yerevan

20 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov will arrive in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan on December 21.

Tasmagambetov will meet with Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan within the framework of his visit.

"The parties are expected to discuss the results of the joint meeting of the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council, the CSTO Defense Ministers Council and the CSTO Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils and the session of the Collective Security Council held in Minsk in November 2023,” the press service said.

Mirzoyan, as well as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, refused to participate in the CSTO meetings. The Armenian side has recently been ignoring all activities within the CSTO.