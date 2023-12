20 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The price of Brent crude oil futures contract with February delivery on London’s ICE rose above $80 per barrel for the first time since December 1.

As of 11:39 Moscow time, the Brent oil price grew by 1.01% to $80.02 per barrel.

But by 12:29 Moscow time, Brent futures were trading at $79.8 (+0.67%). At the same time, futures for WTI oil with February delivery rose by 0.89% to $74.55 per barrel.