Azerbaijan becomes main importer of Georgian goods

The Republic of Azerbaijan imported goods from Georgia for almost $800 mln. Thus, Azerbaijan became the main importer of Georgian goods.

Over the 11 months of this year, Azerbaijan imported goods from Georgia worth over $780 mln, which is 14% of all Georgian exports, the National Statistics Office of Georgia informs.

According to the department, these figures increased by 32% compared to the same period last year.

In addition to Azerbaijan, Armenia entered the top three importers of Georgian goods, having spent $710 mln.

Kazakhstan closes the top three. The country imported Gergian goods for $650 mln.