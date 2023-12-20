Kuban traffic police inspector suspected of deadly accident

20 Dec. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The court of the Primorsko-Akhtarsky district of Kuban arrested for two months a traffic police inspector suspected of driving under the influence and causing a deadly accident.

“On the morning of December 17, 2023, at the 76th kilometer of the Timashevsk-Primorsko-Akhtarsk road section, a Volkswagen Passat crashed into a VAZ-2107 driving in front. The driver of the foreign car was under influence. As a result, the 21-year-old driver of the VAZ-2107 died on the spot,”

- the investigation materials read.