Saint Petersburg reintroduces face masks

20 Dec. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The difficult situation with the high rates of colds, flu, and coronavirus infections forced the city authorities to reintroduce obligatory wearing of face masks in hospitals and at public events.

Apparently, residents and guests of the Northern capital of Russia will have to celebrate the New Year in masks. The city department of Rospotrebnadzor has ordered all organizations and institutions to observe the mask regime when holding public events, the decree of the city’s chief sanitary doctor Natalia Bashketova reads.

“Heads of all organizations and institutions, regardless of their form of ownership, when organizing and holding mass New Year’s, sports, and cultural events (need) to ensure the use of personal respiratory protection equipment (masks) by employees of organizations and institutions,”

- the resolution of the Saint Petersburg department of Rospotrebnadzor reads.