Russia awaits Pashinyan at CIS summit

20 Dec. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Nikol Pashinyan is expected at the CIS summit in St. Petersburg. According to the Ministry, Moscow, as a partner, is ready to resolve all issues with Yerevan.

Russia is awaiting the visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the CIS summit in St. Petersburg, official representative of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

On December 25-26, a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and a meeting of leaders of the CIS member countries will be held in the Northern Capital of the Russian Federation.

According to the diplomat, all issues of interest could be raised at these negotiations. She emphasized that Russia’s position on all aspects of the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement has been repeatedly stated by Vladimir Putin and Sergey Lavrov.