Miracle Express to connect Simferopol, Yevpatoria on New Year’s Eve

20 Dec. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, the festive New Year's electric train made its first New Year's journey in Crimea. It will run between Simferopol and Yevpatoria every day until December 30.

The New Year's Miracle Express entertainment journey started today in Crimea, the Crimea tourism portal reports.

Everyone can ride on an electric train along with magical heroes, one of whom, the Keeper of History, accompanies the participants for the entire journey. Passengers of the Miracle Express take part in an animation program and master classes.

The program includes visits to specially prepared thematic locations in Yevpatoria - a magical forest and Father Frost’s hall.