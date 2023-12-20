Azerbaijan, Türkiye to be invited to 2024 Caucasus Investment Forum

20 Dec. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Countries of the Azov-Black Sea and Caspian basins can become participants in the CIF-2024. The details were provided by Deputy Head of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development Sergey Nazarov.

The Caucasus Investment Forum, which will be held next year, will become a platform for establishing cooperation, including with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, said Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Sergey Nazarov.

“We are only now starting to invite all the countries adjacent to the Azov-Black Sea basin, the Caspian basin. It is clear who is interested: these are, respectively, Türkiye, Azerbaijan,”

- the deputy head of the ministry said.