Dagestan keeps eye on traffic violators

20 Dec. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In 2024, new photo-video recording systems for traffic violations will be installed in Dagestan. They will be transferred to the ownership of the republican authorities.

According to the Minister of Transport and Road Facilities of Dagestan, Dzhambulat Salavov, next year, 200 new photo-video recording systems for traffic violations will be installed in the republic.

The installation of the Azimuth 4 systems will be carried out by the Urbantech company. The devices will be installed in the first half of 2024 and then transferred for ownership to the republican authorities.

Urbantech will provide service and technical operation of the equipment at its own expense.