Anti-Russian sanctions: US expands anti-Russian blacklist

20 Dec. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

New entities have been added to the US sanctions list against the Russian Federation. The new restrictions apply to the ship and several companies.

The list of anti-Russian restrictions maintained by the United States has been updated with new entries, the US Treasury reports.

The department explained that the update of the list is related to the measures to cap prices for the Russian oil.

New restrictions apply to the Russian tanker SANAR-15 and its operator SUN Ship Management (Sovcomflot’s subsidiary).

In addition, the list now includes companies that, according to Washington, transport Russian oil. They are based in Hong Kong and the UAE.