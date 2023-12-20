15 injured in bus accident in Türkiye

20 Dec. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A major accident took place today in southeast Türkiye. A bus driver lost control and the vehicle with passengers veered off the road.

A road incident occurred today in the southeastern Turkish province of Diyarbakir, local media report.

The minibus was driving along the Diyarbakir-Sanliurfa road. At some point, the driver lost control and the vehicle veered off the road.

The passengers of the bus are construction workers. 15 people were injured as a result of the accident, two of them seriously injured.