Dollar exchange rate exceeds 91 rubles

21 Dec. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar-to-ruble exchange rate at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on December 21 exceeded 91 rubles, for the first time since December 11, according to currency trading data.

As of 07:00 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate went up by 0.25% to 91.1875 rubles.

By 07:05 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar began to decline and reached 90.87 rubles (-0.10%).

Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate decreased by 0.24% to 12.712 rubles. The euro exchange rate has not changed and amounted to 99.66 rubles.