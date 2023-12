21 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Football Union (RFU) and the Football Association of Serbia (FAS) will hold a friendly football match between the national teams next year, RFU President Alexander Dyukov said.

"We have inked a deal with the Serbian side. We are holding a friendly football match next year in Russia," Dyukov said.

The Russian national football squad has recently played a host of friendlies against some countries, namely against Iraq (2-0), Cameroon (1-0), Kenya (2-2) and Cuba (8-0).