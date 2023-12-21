РУС ENG

Erdogan holds talks with Vucic

the Turkish presidential website

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held telephone talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications said.

Erdoğan congratulated Aleksandar Vucic for his reelection as the president of Serbia following elections in the country. The leaders discussed the Turkish-Serbian relations, global and regional issues.

The Turkish president stressed that strong relations and cooperation between the two countries will continue to develop at the new stage.

© Photo :the Turkish presidential website
410 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos