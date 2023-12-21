Erdogan holds talks with Vucic

21 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held telephone talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications said.

Erdoğan congratulated Aleksandar Vucic for his reelection as the president of Serbia following elections in the country. The leaders discussed the Turkish-Serbian relations, global and regional issues.

The Turkish president stressed that strong relations and cooperation between the two countries will continue to develop at the new stage.