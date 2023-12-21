Qarabag FC gearing up for historic match in Khankendi

21 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The last two matches of 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Football Cup will be played today, on December 21, in Khankendi.

Khankendi will host the first match of the day. In the historic encounter, Qarabag FC will face the I League's representative, MOIK.

The game, which will go down in history as the first football match played in liberated Azerbaijani territories in 30 years, will begin at 14:00 (GMT +4).

The 1/8 stage final will be played in Baku between the teams "Neftchi" and Qaradag Lokbatan. The game at Neftchi Arena begins at 18:00.