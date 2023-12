21 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow will host the seventh session of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum (RACF) at the ministerial level in 2024, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"It was agreed that the seventh session of the RACF would take place in 2024 in Moscow," the statement reads.

Yesterday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took part in the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum session in Morocco.