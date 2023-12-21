Hamas rejects truce offer - report

21 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hamas has rejected an Israeli proposal for a week-long truce in the Gaza Strip in return for the release of some 40 hostages, including all women and children the terror group still holds, the Wall Street Journal reported.

"Hamas has rejected an Israeli proposal for a week-long truce in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages," the reports reads.

Under the rejected proposal, Hamas would also free elderly male hostages who require urgent medical care. In exchange, Israel would halt air and ground operations in Gaza for a week and allow increased aid into the coastal territory.

But Hamas reportedly told Egyptian mediators Israel must pause its offensive in the Strip before they will discuss any potential deal.